A few weeks ago, Karma Automotive unveiled its new dedicated design studio at its global headquarters in Irvine, California. It's part of a bigger investment of more than $10 million, which includes a new dynamometer test facility and conference center.

It's another sign that Karma is quickly expanding on many fronts - its presence in North America and globally, as well as in terms of new models and tech.

According to Karma, the company will offer design services also to OEMs and startups:

"The 12,000-square-foot design studio represents a multimillion-dollar investment and underscores Karma’s efforts to enhance and grow its design services. The new studio strengthens the company’s design capabilities as it readies itself for both future Karma design projects and those on behalf of other OEMs and startups. The new business unit is also tasked with offering luxury-lifestyle design services beyond automotive and developing and guarding the unique Karma’s design language." "The new studio is designed to offer Karma’s signature luxury offerings to others and features a customization room for clients to tailor jewels, colors and materials to their unique specifications, in addition to a trim shop. A floor-to-ceiling power wall provides designers the opportunity to show full-scale concepts digitally, while clay modeling is completed on a new surface plate and state-of-the-art measuring towers."

Karma Automotive design studio

Dr. Lance Zhou, Karma CEO said:

“Karma Design plays an important role in Karma’s diversification efforts as we embrace new market opportunities and evolve toward the next phase of our future. Our dedicated in-house design team will lend their expertise to other OEMs, startups and those seeking to leverage our luxury- lifestyle design services beyond automotive.”

Andreas Thurner, Karma’s Global Vice President, Design and Architecture said:

“As Karma moves forward in new and excited directions, our new Design Studio is equipped to deliver luxury design services to both discerning Karma customers and business enterprises. The architecture of the new studio is minimalistic and modern; it is certain to bring fresh inspiration to our designers, partners and customers.”

The star of the show was the most recent all-electric Karma SC2 Concept.

