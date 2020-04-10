Karma Automotive does not waste time during the coronavirus slowdown and today unveiled an all-new vehicle built on the Karma E-Flex Platform: the all-electric van, with Level 4 autonomous driving capability.

It's actually the second out of five example applications for the E-Flex Platform. The first was EREV E-Flex Platform used in the Karma Revero GT. The other three will be an autonomously driven vehicle, a high-performance supercar and maybe also an ‘every-day’ driver vehicle.

Karma’s E-Flex Platform can be configured up to 22 different ways, including installation of SAE L4 technology on both BEV and EREV platforms. The L4 E-Flex Van can incorporate additional components including: · Scalable Output Onboard Charger (for fast battery charging) · I-shaped Battery Pack / BMS / Control Unit, etc. · Bi-directional Charger · Karma Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Inverter · Engine-agnostic Extended Range · 1-4 motor flexibility REV · Karma Silicon Carbide (SiC) Inverter · Dual Motor & Quad motor powertrain (affects cargo hauling abilities) · Advanced EE System · Flat Battery Pack + BMS · 5-Star NCAP Ready

Karma has not revealed any details about the new L4 E-Flex Van in terms of range or power, but those are configurable elements. The main point of interest was the autonomous driving capability (SAE Level 4), developed in partnership with WeRide, using NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus.

"Karma’s new L4 E-Flex Van is powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus™ autonomous vehicle computing platform, which achieves an unprecedented 320 trillion operations per second of deep learning. It’s built on a scalable architecture, with two NVIDIA Xavier™ processors and two Tensor Core GPUs. This energy-efficient, high-performance AI computer runs an array of deep neural networks simultaneously for safe, highly automated and fully autonomous driving. The L4 van’s software platform and sensors suite are supported by WeRide, which covers full 360-degree FoV (Field of View) and provides precise, real-time localizations powered by multiple sensors including LiDar, radar, camera, GNSS and INS."

Srini Gowda, Karma Automotive’s VP of Autonomous Driving/ADAS said:

“Using the E-Flex Platform, our goal was to create collaborative partnerships that address a wide array of applications. By working with nimble technology leaders like WeRide and NVIDIA, we intend to offer unique market solutions with greater speed and efficiency.”

Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Autonomous Vehicles at NVIDIA, added:

“The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus platform delivers the scalable computational horsepower and AI capabilities essential for the safe deployment of Level 4 self-driving systems, being brought to market by Karma and WeRide.”

