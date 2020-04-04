Karma Automotive takes the opportunity of the COVID-19 slowdown to show us its latest piece of technology - a highly efficient silicon carbide (SiC) inverter.

It's envisioned for use in various vehicles, not only built on the new Karma E-Flex Platform, but also in other applications, as well as in two voltage ranges - 400 V and 800 V.

According to Karma, the new inverter is in the final stage of development, in partnership with the Power Electronic System Laboratory at the University of Arkansas (PESLA).

"The new SiC traction inverters are engineered in-house by Karma’s Powertrain Power Electronics team, in collaboration with the Power Electronic System Laboratory at University of Arkansas (PESLA). Engineered to deliver enhanced efficiency and performance, the SiC traction inverters will be used in both future Karma vehicles and company partners. This flexible architecture design in a 400V system can be customized to fit various vehicle platforms and is also available in 800V power levels to leverage higher voltage for fast charging. The new inverters will also be compatible with a variety of industries including automotive, aircraft, train, agriculture and industrial applications."

Silicon carbide (SiC) power electronics is a fashionable topic these days. We guess that at first this type of inverters, chargers and DC/DC converters will be used in high-end vehicles (Tesla is already using SiC).

Being a part of the big automotive supplier Wanxiang Group, Karma should be able to profit on its silicon carbide (SiC) tech in the future.

"At a time when many competitors are still developing their SiC inverters, Karma’s ready-for-market SiC traction inverters place the company at the forefront of this advanced technology. Prior to this, Karma also developed its own insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) based traction inverter that currently supports its 2020 Revero GT and GTS luxury electric vehicles. The development of Karma’s new SiC power inverters come at an important time for the company, who earlier this week announced their E-Flex Platform initiative, a series of highly versatile platforms that will offer new electric vehicle mobility solutions ranging from autonomously-driven utility vans, to ‘every-day’ driver vehicles, to high-performance supercars. The platform will allow manufacturers a fast-track into the electric vehicle market with greater speed and efficiency."

Karma Automotive CEO, Dr. Lance Zhou said: