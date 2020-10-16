Karma Automotive announced today the starting price of its upcoming first all-electric model, the GSe-6, which is scheduled for market launch in 2021.

It will start from $79,900 (MSRP, excluding taxes, fees and delivery charges, as well as tax rebates and incentives), which after deducting the federal tax credit of $7,500 will translate into $72,400. Interested customers can already place pre-orders, with a fully-refundable $100 deposit.

The car will be unveiled in 2021 (although it will retain the design of the Karma Revero GT), while more info seems to be coming in December:

For now we know only a brief specs:

range of up to 300 miles (483 km)

110 kWh battery capacity (we are aware that there is "kW" on the image)

Note: previously the company said that the pack will be "up to 100 kWh"

The list of standard features includes:

a new powertrain configuration (compared to other Karma models we assume)

connected car capabilities

internet radio

21-inch wheels

"and other vehicle enhancements"

full aluminum body

one pedal driving

adaptive headlights

haptic steering wheel controls

L2 autonomous driving

surround view camera

Joost de Vries, Karma’s VP of global sales and customer experience said: