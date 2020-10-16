The all-electric range will be up to 300 miles (483 km) and it's coming in 2021.

Karma Automotive announced today the starting price of its upcoming first all-electric model, the GSe-6, which is scheduled for market launch in 2021.

It will start from $79,900 (MSRP, excluding taxes, fees and delivery charges, as well as tax rebates and incentives), which after deducting the federal tax credit of $7,500 will translate into $72,400. Interested customers can already place pre-orders, with a fully-refundable $100 deposit.

The car will be unveiled in 2021 (although it will retain the design of the Karma Revero GT), while more info seems to be coming in December:

external_image

For now we know only a brief specs:

  • range of up to 300 miles (483 km)
  • 110 kWh battery capacity (we are aware that there is "kW" on the image)
    Note: previously the company said that the pack will be "up to 100 kWh"
  • 0-60 mph time is "fast enough"
external_image

The list of standard features includes:

  • a new powertrain configuration (compared to other Karma models we assume)
  • connected car capabilities
  • internet radio
  • 21-inch wheels
  • "and other vehicle enhancements"
  • full aluminum body
  • one pedal driving
  • adaptive headlights
  • haptic steering wheel controls
  • L2 autonomous driving
  • surround view camera

Joost de Vries, Karma’s VP of global sales and customer experience said:

“We are pleased to announce that our first all-electric vehicle is now available for pre-order at a price point that is competitive with other vehicles in the space. We have been producing vehicles here in the U.S.A. for a while and the new all-electric GSe-6 was the next logical step in our progression as a company. We like to say we go ‘beyond EV’ and this vehicle -- combined with our existing extended range EV technology in the Revero® GT -- offers consumers a unique solution for their next vehicle purchase.”

