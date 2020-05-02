It has a potential for 200 miles (322 km) of all-electric range.
Karma Automotive announced one more derivative of its E-Flex Platform - the EREV E-Flex utility van platform, envisioned for plug-in series-hybrid vans, including commercial delivery vehicles, shuttle buses, tradesman service vehicles, camper vans and more.
According to the brief info, the EREV E-Flex Van - depending on configuration - can offer an all-electric range of of up to 200 miles (322 km) on a single charge, before the gas generator will kick-in for a total of over 400 miles (644 km).
"This technology provides a host of benefits including sustainable driving with extended range due to the on-board generator, adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers."
If any of the OEM would like to introduce such a van on the market using Karma's tech, it would be the longest-range PHEV, we assume.
"The EREV Van platform can be delivered as powertrain kit for existing chassis or can be delivered as the E-Flex platforms These solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. "
The question is whether there are OEMs that would be interested in such tech for their further products?
EXTENDED RANGE E-FLEX PLATFORM FOR UTILITY VAN APPLICATIONS SHOWCASED BY KARMA AUTOMOTIVE
- Platform supports multiple powertrain, packaging and vehicle configurations
- Extended range architecture offers enhanced performance, ultra-range flexibility
- Company’s offering allows proven technology to reach market faster and more efficiently for partner retail sale, fleets and other uses
Irvine, Calif. (April 30, 2020) – Karma Automotive today announced its E-Flex utility van platform with extended range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. The new platform is one of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities through the use of highly versatile EREV and battery electric (BEV) chassis systems.
Karma’s new EREV E-Flex Van platform provides the ability to have flexible all-electric range up to 200 miles, and combined range of over 400 miles depending upon configurations and commercial applications. Suitable for a variety of mobility solutions, the EREV van platform can also be retrofitted to products including commercial delivery fleet vehicles, shuttle buses, tradesman service vehicles, camper vans and more. The E-Flex platform with EREV technology offers flexibility and range not found in today’s BEVs. This technology provides a host of benefits including sustainable driving with extended range due to the on-board generator, adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers.
Karma’s E-Flex Platform leverages the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.
“Electrification represents a growing shift in the mobility industry, not only in consumer vehicles but in commercial vehicles as well. Karma is staying ahead of the curve by offering electric platform solutions for partners’ new and existing products,” said Karma Automotive Vice President of Business Development, Lewis Liu. “Our Karma EREV E-Flex van platform offers a variety of e-powertrain configurations and a flexible design. We provide the canvas for our partners to create mobility solutions their way, while integrating Karma technology that has been featured and validated by our 2020 Revero GT on the road today.”
The EREV Van platform can be delivered as powertrain kit for existing chassis or can be delivered as the E-Flex platforms These solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.
The EREV van platform is the latest in a series of development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company’s signature EREV platform, a BEV van equipped with SAE®[1] Level 4 autonomous technology, and a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture. Additional components also available include Karma’s new SiC inverters. Karma also recently announced plans to build its future Revero GTE; a pure battery-electric version of its award-winning Revero GT, on a dual-motor Karma E-Flex Platform.