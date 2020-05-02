Hide press release Show press release

EXTENDED RANGE E-FLEX PLATFORM FOR UTILITY VAN APPLICATIONS SHOWCASED BY KARMA AUTOMOTIVE

Platform supports multiple powertrain, packaging and vehicle configurations

Extended range architecture offers enhanced performance, ultra-range flexibility

Company’s offering allows proven technology to reach market faster and more efficiently for partner retail sale, fleets and other uses

Irvine, Calif. (April 30, 2020) – Karma Automotive today announced its E-Flex utility van platform with extended range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. The new platform is one of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities through the use of highly versatile EREV and battery electric (BEV) chassis systems.

Karma’s new EREV E-Flex Van platform provides the ability to have flexible all-electric range up to 200 miles, and combined range of over 400 miles depending upon configurations and commercial applications. Suitable for a variety of mobility solutions, the EREV van platform can also be retrofitted to products including commercial delivery fleet vehicles, shuttle buses, tradesman service vehicles, camper vans and more. The E-Flex platform with EREV technology offers flexibility and range not found in today’s BEVs. This technology provides a host of benefits including sustainable driving with extended range due to the on-board generator, adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers.

Karma’s E-Flex Platform leverages the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

“Electrification represents a growing shift in the mobility industry, not only in consumer vehicles but in commercial vehicles as well. Karma is staying ahead of the curve by offering electric platform solutions for partners’ new and existing products,” said Karma Automotive Vice President of Business Development, Lewis Liu. “Our Karma EREV E-Flex van platform offers a variety of e-powertrain configurations and a flexible design. We provide the canvas for our partners to create mobility solutions their way, while integrating Karma technology that has been featured and validated by our 2020 Revero GT on the road today.”

The EREV Van platform can be delivered as powertrain kit for existing chassis or can be delivered as the E-Flex platforms These solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.