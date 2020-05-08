"Everyday BEV" platform for and "everyday sedan?"
Karma Automotive teased another one of its E-Flex platform, the "Everyday BEV" platform, which is envisioned for more economic, all-electric vehicles.
The example configuration includes an 80 kWh flat battery pack, a single motor, front-wheel drive powertrain (although with a Silicon Carbide inverter).
According to Karma, the "Everyday BEV" platform might be a good choice for a range of consumer and commercial applications, which require low total cost of ownership and low cost-per-mile, like everyday sedans, mass-transit and ridesharing, last-mile delivery of goods.
In total Karma developed five demonstration projects/platforms, including signature EREV platform, a BEV van with SAE Level 4 autonomous tech, a high-performance BEV platform and an EREV van platform.
Those solutions feature Karma Revero GT parts: "drive motors (in various configurations), gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts."
Now, since the various all-electric and plug-in hybrid (series-configuration) were shown, the final verification will be the interest and eventual market launches by OEMs. Being a part of Wanxiang Group (a large Chinese automotive supplier) gives Karma some potential, but the times are challenging and the next few years will tell us whether Karma will become a supplier of xEV platforms or not.
KARMA AUTOMOTIVE SHOWCASES FULLY-ELECTRIC E-FLEX PLATFORM FOR ECONOMIC MOBILITY
- Karma E-Flex platforms support multiple powertrain, packaging and various vehicle applications
- Fully electric platform supports zero-emission and economic transportation of passengers, small cargo and last-mile delivery
- Company’s offering allows proven technology to reach market faster and more efficiently for partner retail sale, fleets and other uses
Irvine, Calif. (May 7, 2020) – Karma Automotive today announced its flexible and modular E-Flex platform with an efficient flat floor battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture. The new platform is one of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities through the use of highly versatile extended range electric vehicle (EREV) and BEV based rolling chassis systems.
Karma’s “Everyday BEV” E-Flex platform is a single motor, flat battery pack, front wheel drive platform with an 80 kWh battery and Karma’s new Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter e-drive system. Engineered with compact electric architecture in mind, the platform offers an economic total cost of ownership and a low cost-per-mile performance with a range of consumer and commercial applications. The flexible electric platform can be used for everyday sedans, mass-transit and ridesharing, last-mile delivery of goods, and more.
All Karma E-Flex platforms leverage the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.
“Karma’s goal in creating the ‘Everyday BEV’ platform was to offer an economic solution for service vehicles, ridesharing vehicles, and last-mile delivery vehicles that can benefit from low cost of ownership and sustainable transportation,” said Mike Jones, Director of Chassis Engineering, Karma Automotive. “The Everyday BEV platform provides a host of benefits over traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles including adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers.”
The Karma’s E-Flex platform solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.
The Everyday BEV platform is the latest in a series of development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company’s signature EREV platform, a BEV van equipped with SAE®[1] Level 4 autonomous technology, a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture and an EREV van platform. Additional components also available include Karma’s new SiC inverters.