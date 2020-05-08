Karma Automotive teased another one of its E-Flex platform, the "Everyday BEV" platform, which is envisioned for more economic, all-electric vehicles.

The example configuration includes an 80 kWh flat battery pack, a single motor, front-wheel drive powertrain (although with a Silicon Carbide inverter).

According to Karma, the "Everyday BEV" platform might be a good choice for a range of consumer and commercial applications, which require low total cost of ownership and low cost-per-mile, like everyday sedans, mass-transit and ridesharing, last-mile delivery of goods.

In total Karma developed five demonstration projects/platforms, including signature EREV platform, a BEV van with SAE Level 4 autonomous tech, a high-performance BEV platform and an EREV van platform.

Those solutions feature Karma Revero GT parts: "drive motors (in various configurations), gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts."

Now, since the various all-electric and plug-in hybrid (series-configuration) were shown, the final verification will be the interest and eventual market launches by OEMs. Being a part of Wanxiang Group (a large Chinese automotive supplier) gives Karma some potential, but the times are challenging and the next few years will tell us whether Karma will become a supplier of xEV platforms or not.

Gallery: Karma E-Flex Platform