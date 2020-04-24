Here is another E-Flex Platform in Karma's workshop.
Karma Automotive announced another derivative of its E-Flex Platform - this time, envisioned for the high-performance supercars.
The company says that the initial development-stage was completed, which is great on one hand, but on the other hand, that means that it's not yet fully completed.
Once it is completed, the performance of cars built on the platform might be spectacular:
At this point, we don't know yet whether Karma will try to introduce on the market its own supercar model, like the Karma SC2 Concept, or the platform is solely for sale to OEMs.
Kevin Zhang, Chief Technology Officer, Karma Automotive said:
Irvine, Calif. (April 23, 2020) – Karma Automotive today announced the initial development-stage completion of its Karma High-Performance E-Flex Platform, the third in a series of demonstration efforts showcasing the company’s in-house technology capabilities and E-Flex Platform initiative, a program offering mobility solutions through versatile EREV (extended range electric vehicle) and BEV (battery electric vehicle) modular platforms.
Karma’s newest E-Flex Platform is designed for high-performance applications and is powered by front and rear mounted dual electric motors, delivering 1,100 HP at peak power, with 10,500 lb.-ft (14,000 Nm) wheel torque. The platform is targeted to achieve an impressive 0 to 60mph acceleration in less than 1.9 seconds. Together with Karma’s new Silicon Carbide (SiC) high-density inverter, the platform features a flat-floor battery for optimal weight distribution that could provide up to 400 miles of pure-electric range.
“Our latest E-Flex platform is well-suited for supercar configurations and is designed to be outfitted to high-performance vehicles such as Karma’s SC2 concept car,” said Kevin Zhang, Chief Technology Officer, Karma Automotive. “The goal of all of Karma’s E-Flex platforms is to offer our partners a multitude of electric mobility solutions with different drive motor systems and battery pack variants; our High-Performance E-Flex platform is among the most premium of these configurations, offering unprecedented performance results.”
Karma’s E-Flex Platform leverages the company’s emerging technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.
Other Karma E-Flex platforms recently announced include the company’s signature EREV platform and a BEV van equipped with SAE®[1] Level 4 autonomous technology, with applications ranging from high performance supercars to everyday economic vehicles for passengers and cargo. Additional demonstration platforms will be revealed in coming weeks, with over 22 different configurations and a multitude of additional components available including Karma’s new SiC inverters. Karma also announced plans to build its future Revero GTE; a full-BEV version of its award-winning Revero GT, on a dual-motor Karma E-Flex Platform.