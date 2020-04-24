Karma Automotive announced another derivative of its E-Flex Platform - this time, envisioned for the high-performance supercars.

The company says that the initial development-stage was completed, which is great on one hand, but on the other hand, that means that it's not yet fully completed.

Once it is completed, the performance of cars built on the platform might be spectacular:

0-60 mph (96.5 mph) in less than 1.9 seconds

up to 400 miles (644 km) of range

flat-floor high capacity battery for long-range and optimal weight distribution

four motor all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring

1,100 HP (over 800 kW) at peak power, with 10,500 lb.-ft (14,000 Nm) wheel torque

silicon carbide (SiC) power electronics

At this point, we don't know yet whether Karma will try to introduce on the market its own supercar model, like the Karma SC2 Concept, or the platform is solely for sale to OEMs.

Kevin Zhang, Chief Technology Officer, Karma Automotive said: