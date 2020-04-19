If you're handicapped or have reduced mobility, a capable scooter may be a necessity. However, if it can't handle bumps, holes, snow, ice, rough terrain, steep inclines, etc., it may not be of very much use to you in some cases. This is especially true if there is no one else around to help you.

In the midst of a global pandemic, which has resulted in stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules across the globe, handicapped people may be struggling to tackle tasks without assistance. We can only hope that more companies will consider investing in projects like this four-wheel-drive all-electric scooter.

As you can see from the videos, this electric vehicle has plenty to offer. Not only can you fit your wheelchair right onto its platform, but it will take you from Point A to Point B with little issue. It's also not very limited when it comes to speed or range, which are both important considerations for people in some areas.

Visit the source link at the bottom of the page for more details. You'll have to translate it from Russian to English.

Video Description via Transport for people with reduced mobility on YouTube:

ECar Extreme 4WD. Test drive Prototype testing before assembling velobig.com

Video Description:

Ecar Another application for eco-transport Another application for eco-transport velobig.com

Video Description: