For starters, we need to make sure you understand that you shouldn't attempt this with your Tesla. It's not a good idea for a number of reasons. With that said, it's still a neat experiment, especially with the current social distancing situation due to the global pandemic.

This is not the first time we've seen a Tesla vehicle sent through a fast-food drive-through using Summon Mode. Summon is a Tesla Autopilot system that's intended to be used in parking lots and only works at very low speeds, so it can actually go through a drive-through, but there are some issues.

The YouTubers practice with their Model S in a parking lot to make sure it will be able to go through the drive-through successfully. As you can see from the video, it works. However, it's hard to assure that the car will be close enough to the window. Regardless, since there's no one in the car, the person at the window can't hand over the food and drinks.

The social distancing experiment is ruined when the Tesla owners have to walk up to the window to get their orders. In some cases, the restaurant workers come out to the car with the orders, but that's not practical or expected. In the end, it's nice to see people get a laugh out of this during these uncertain times. No one is hurt and the car fares just fine.

