This drag race video from DragTimes features a Tesla Model S Performance up against a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye in a 1/4-mile race to see which one reigns supreme.

Starting at around 7:45 in the video, the Model S versus Challenger Hellcat Redeye matchups begin. There are three races between the two cars and the results are different each time down the stirp. We can say that the Model S was dominant, but that doesn't mean it won all three races.

In the fairest of the three races (race #1), the Model S came out victorious with a time of 10.629 seconds at 125.04 MPH, while the Challenger Hellcat checked in at 11.362 seconds at a speed of 127.21 MPH.

In the last of the three races, the Model S absolutely dominated, leaving the Hellcat at the starting line. The poor Challenger gave up on this one.

Race two is the closest of the three races, but there's a reason it was so close. One car got a bad jump off the line.

The near 800 horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye is definitely a fast car. However, it requires a perfectly timed launch and a ton of traction (which is often limited since it's RWD) to win against the instant electric torque and AWD setup found in the ~762-horsepower Tesla Model S Performance.

