National Express is done purchasing diesel buses. It's time to go electric.
National Express Group, which operates in the UK some 1,600 buses and 1,800 coaches, announced a vision to switch to zero-emission vehicles.
The company promised to not buy another diesel bus in the UK, and the first zero-emission coach will be introduced in 2021.
The transition should be completed within 15 years:
- 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2030
- 100% zero-emission coach fleet by 2035
We are eager to see which bus/coach models will be selected for the job, as especially in the case of coaches, there is not much of a choice yet.
"National Express Group will shortly launch a procurement competition to choose the manufacturers and partners to help achieve these ambitions. This year we will:
- Place a major order for electric buses to add to our first zero emission vehicles which will shortly enter service in the West Midlands;
- Hold an in-service trial of an electric coach on our Stansted Airport service;
- Select partners to develop a zero emission vehicle suitable for all long distance coach routes.
With significant operations overseas, National Express Group will also look to apply this leadership to these businesses shortly and set equally ambitious objectives."