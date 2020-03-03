National Express Group, which operates in the UK some 1,600 buses and 1,800 coaches, announced a vision to switch to zero-emission vehicles.

The company promised to not buy another diesel bus in the UK, and the first zero-emission coach will be introduced in 2021.

The transition should be completed within 15 years:

100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2030

100% zero-emission coach fleet by 2035

We are eager to see which bus/coach models will be selected for the job, as especially in the case of coaches, there is not much of a choice yet.