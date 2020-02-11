It's just crazy to see Tesla's entry-level model performing at this incredible level.

We've seen the Tesla Model 3 Performance outperform the iconic Porsche 911 on many occasions. This is crazy to us since the 911 is an icon for the brand and one of the best-performing cars on the planet to date.

Check Out All These Related Shares Below:

video race porsche 911 tesla model 3 Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Race A Porsche 911
video analysis tesla model 3 vs porsche 911 How Did The Tesla Model 3 Performance Beat The Porsche 911?
porsche 911 will never be electric says ceo Porsche 911 Will Never Be Electric, Says CEO
video tesla model 3 vs porsche 911 ford mustang Tesla Model 3 SR+ Takes On Porsche 911 & Ford Mustang

Sure, in many matchups, the Model 3 is probably not going to surpass the Porsche 911 overall. However, we're talking about Tesla's entry-level model – albeit in its Performance configuration – against one of the top performance dogs in the industry. 

The 2020 Tesla Model 3 Performance carries a starting price of $56,990. You can get a completely redesigned 2020 base Porsche 911 for around $97,000. However, the 911 GT3 will set you back over $143,000.

 

Check out the video above and let us know what you think about the Tesla Model 3 Performance overall. While it's not going to surpass many luxury sports cars on a number of levels, it's still incredible to see how well it's able to perform. This is just a testament to the future of all-electric powertrains. We still need a fully electric Porsche 911 at some point. Keep your fingers crossed for that day to arrive.

We'll leave you with this previous share from our good friend Nico Rosberg:

If you don't remember our coverage on this one, you can check out it out by clicking here.

Source: Jay in Shanghai via Teslarati