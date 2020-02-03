Electric vehicle aficionado, Tesla fan and owner, and hugely popular EV advocate Bjørn Nyland recently experienced a limit on his Tesla Model 3 Supercharging, which was initiated by Tesla.

While he notes that most people will probably never experience such a limit on Supercharging, it's important to report that Tesla reserves the right to do this, since it hosts its own proprietary fast-charging network with the goal of making sure owners can use it when they need it. So, you may have to watch your usage, especially if you're a hardcore user or may be seen as abusing the situation.

Nyland admits that he was towing a heavy load and drove some 40,000 kilometers with very high energy consumption while using the Supercharger network often. He says, if you're not pulling heavy loads and you're charging at home, with Supercharger use on a normal basis for road trips and such, you may not see Tesla limiting you inside of some 150,000 to 200,000 kilometers.

We believe Tesla should have the right to limit Supercharging in such extreme cases. The company has maintained all along that owners who are able should charge at home, and its fast-charging network should remain reserved for road trips and specific use cases.

Still, it's important and interesting to see what happens if you don't abide by such suggestions. As always, let us know what you think in our popular comment section below.

