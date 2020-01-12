The first reports of Tesla Smart Summon concerned us a lot. People could do incredibly foolish things with that software, and we asked them to be smart while using it. These guys have given it a hilarious utility: freak grandma out and record it for posterity.

We do not have the details of where or when it happened nor the names of the people involved. We just saw this video on the Elon Musk Stuff Facebook page and decided to show it to our readers as well.

It seems the video was shot in the US. Everyone seems to be speaking Spanish, but we are not sure. In case you understand what Grandma and the other people involved say, help us share that with our readers on the comments below.

You can do even more than that. In case you know the people involved, please present them to us. Who was shooting the video? Who is the grandma that cries that much to be out of the Model S that moves by itself? We're glad she has a strong and healthy heart. All we can tell about that will be more than welcome.

Our readers really like to see grandma stories here, such as the one Roosi and Tarmo Tähepõld, from Geenius Meedia, told us a while ago. And it was almost like this one: we had a first article with her video and a second one telling her story and that she is still alive and driving in Tallin, Estonia. By the way, Roosi will turn 95 this month. Happy birthday, Roosi!

The main difference between these two grannies is that the Estonian one was in control of the car and very happy getting out of it. The lady in this one is terrified of the Model S. She would probably have jumped out of the car if she knew how.

Do you know her? Do you know the people in the video? Help us tell this funny story accurately and get a laugh with this footage as we did.