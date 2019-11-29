We know this video is old. But it is new to us. We have just seen that this 92-year-old lady, named only as Roosi, drives a Tesla Model X for the first time. But this was a little more than two years ago since the Geenius Meedia YouTube channel published it on November 3, 2017. Besides sharing Roosi’s experience for the ones that also did not know her, we ask: Is she still driving?

The video already has more than enough views, almost reaching two million, but it deserves way more than that. At the time the video was shot, she had only driven Soviet-era cars, such as her impeccable 1974 Moskvitch 412. We have no idea when she bought it, but she probably had it for decades.

Imagine how shocking it must have been for her to drive one of the most advanced electric cars in the market – no pun intended. It took some effort to convince her to do so. Watch the video to see how that went, the cars she thought were similar to the Model X, and even the final surprise it reserves.

Roosi had renewed her driver’s license in 2014, and it would allow her to keep driving her Moskvich until 2024. But is she still at the steering wheel? What is her full name? We know she lived in Tallinn, Estonia. If you live there, perhaps you know more about her and could share her story with us.

In the video comments, we tried to ignore the trolls that can only get attention by posting nasty stuff and found two messages saying she died nine months ago, possibly in February. But we could not confirm if these people were related to her or if they knew Roosi.

If that is true, it is sad to hear she could not drive until 2024, but we are glad Geenius Meedia introduced her to us. And registered her experience at the wheel of the Model X. More than anything, we are pleased she had the chance to drive a vehicle she probably never imagined that would exist.

If she had one, we do not doubt she would keep it in pristine condition. She could even have tried to take the Tesla mileage record from Hansjörg Eberhard von Gemmingen and his Tesla Model S P85+ if she bought it when she was 20 years old, as she said in the video.

Help us find out what happened to Roosi so we can update this article. We hope you have good news for us.