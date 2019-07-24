BMW currently calls its future electric midsize SUV as iNext, but we have also heard it would be named iX5. What makes perfect sense, considering there will be an iX3. Anyway, we’ll stick with the “official” name to talk about the prototype our spy photographers managed to capture. And we can say we are now in front of the real deal.

All other videos and pictures were from mules, according to our spies. And you can clearly see what they mean by comparing the greenhouse of the previous pictures with the one presented by this prototype.

Headlights, front grille, and even the bonnet that advances over it also demonstrate there is very little between what we see in these photos and the car that will premiere in 2021. It will probably appear as a concept before the production version is revealed.

Another strong evidence that this is the production car is in the back. Have a good look at the hatch. It invades the sides of the car and seems to incorporate the taillights. You can tell that by checking the gaps that appear on the body. No camo would be able to fake them.

Forget about the small lights on the bumper. They are used in place of the taillights precisely for them not to reveal their styling when lit.

Our photographers managed to compare the iNext to an X5 that was also on the carrier and the electric looks longer and lower. It also presents a larger wheelbase, which could translate into a roomier interior if the electric SUV is not much lower than the Spartanburg-build model.

Speaking of the Georgia plant, the iNext will very likely be produced there. Not only because the US is a major EV market, but also because the new SUV will very likely seat over the CLAR platform, which was conceived to be this flexible and accept hybrid and pure electric drivetrains.

BMW will have just two platforms in the future. Besides the CLAR, it will also have an evolution of the current UKL – for front-wheel drive vehicles – called FAAR.

While the iX3 will probably have a powertrain position similar to the one presented by the Mercedes-Benz EQC – in the front compartment, under the bonnet – the iNext is likely to have the engine at the rear axle, for the love BMW can still has for rear-wheel-drive setups.

Regarding technical specifications, we are in the dark. We just know BMW has hired CATL to build battery cells the German carmaker has designed to fit their future EVs. And that is pretty much all the iNext concept has allowed us to know.

We have also seen a glimpse of the huge curved display the iNext will have, as well as its polygonal steering wheel. We will have to wait for BMW to disclose more info. Or for leaks and inside sources to reveal the SUV’s secrets before the official presentation.

Photos: CarPix