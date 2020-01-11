Tesla's electric car sales in the U.S. were decreasing during the past months and quarters, but the company managed to stay at about the same level as in 2018 due to global expansion.

Sales results similar to previous years are a kind of success, considering phasing out of the federal tax credit.

Let's check the result, using our brand new quarterly charts.

Tesla sales in U.S. - Q4 2019

During the past quarter, Tesla's U.S. sales (according to InsideEVs’ estimation) shrunk by a significant 27% to 56,525, but it was still a solid result (3rd best ever).

As we can see, the biggest decline affected the Model S and Model X.

Tesla sales in U.S. - 2019

The year 2019, with some 192,250 sales was similar to 2018, but again, the Model X and especially the S is on a downward trend.

Despite that, the Model 3, X and S were respectively the #1, #3 and #5 best selling plug-in models in the U.S.

Cumulatively, Tesla sold more than 540,000 S/X/3, including around 300,000 Model 3.

Tesla results cumulatively:

Tesla Model 3 sales in U.S. - Q4 2019

Tesla Model X sales in U.S. - Q4 2019

Tesla Model S sales in U.S. - Q4 2019