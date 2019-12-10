Piedmont Lithium currently owns 1,199 acres in western North Carolina, where they are looking to expand America's largest lithium mine, which will be capable of providing battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

The operation is located on the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (TSB), one of the largest global lithium deposits located approximately 25 miles west of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Per the Piedmont Lithium website:

“Piedmont Lithium is focused on a fully integrated spodumene-to-hydroxide business model using proven technology to convert spodumene to 22,700 tonnes per year of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in North Carolina. One of four such projects globally, Piedmont Lithium is the only project in the United States focused on spodumene conversion for the American electric vehicle and battery storage markets.”

Lithium is believed to remain a key component for EV battery chemistries for a decade or more. Piedmont Lithium’s North Carolina 13-year project is a welcome addition to the US battery market.

Piedmont Lithium's North Carolina 13-year project is a welcome addition to the US battery market.