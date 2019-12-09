The South Korean lithium-ion battery manufacturer SK Innovation officially completed its first Chinese cell plant in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China.

The 7.5 GWh factory, dubbed BEST, is a joint venture project with China’s Beijing Automotive Industry Holdings (BAIC) and Beijing Electronics Holding. SK Innovation holds 49% share, while the other two companies 51%.

The production should start next year, after "test operation and product approvals", to supply BAIC's EV plans.

"The BEST plant commanding a space of 168,000 square meters in Changzhou will have a full capacity of 7.5 gigawatt-hours to power 150,000 electric vehicles per year when fully operational. "

Together with its 4.7 GWh plant in South Korea, SK Innovation will have an output of 12.2 GWh, but as another 7.5 GWh plant will be completed soon in Hungary, Europe, the total production capacity will be up to 19.7 GWh annually.

Some sources say that production in China will be NMC811 chemistry with an energy density of up to 260 Wh/kg:

Updated list of SK Innovation battery projects and production capacity roadmap:

SK Innovation production capacity roadmap:

Today: around 5 GWh annually

annually by the end of 2019: 20 GWh annually

annually 2020: 40 GWh annually

annually 2022: 60 GWh annually

annually 2025: 100 GWh annually and an order backlog of 700 GWh

