As expected, Tesla has delayed the cheapest version of the Cybertruck, while at the same time moving forward the launch of the most expensive version.

This has become quite common with Tesla launches, so we're not at all surprised by this move.

Word of the change in timing for the variants of the Cybertruck come to us via the Cybertruckownersclub.com. The specific thread states:

According to the updated Cybertruck pre-order page, the production timing for the Tri-Motor has moved up!



Here's what the ordering page now states: Tri Motor AWD: “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Tri Motor AWD production is expected in late 2021.”

Dual Motor AWD: “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Dual Motor AWD production is expected in late 2021.”

Single Motor RWD: “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Single Motor RWD production is expected to begin in late 2022.” The single motor version has been moved back to late 2022, which is no surprise considering it has the lowest take rate. When tweeting the first pre-order figures, Musk said that 42% of reservation holders ordered the Dual Motor option, 41% chose the Tri Motor option, and only 17% chose Single Motor option.

This represents a significant change from what Tesla initially stated. Tesla had promised the single and dual-motor variants in late 2021 and the tri-motor was planned for late 2022. So now, the tri-motor moves forwards by a full year, while the $39,900 entry-level version of the Cybertruck slide backs by an entire year. The mid-level dual-motor Cybertruck's timing remains unchanged.