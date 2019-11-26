When we published about the tug-of-war of the Cybertruck against the Ford F-150, we guessed that video would have an impact. After all, the Tesla pickup truck was pulling the best-selling vehicle in the US as if it was nothing. We just did not imagine Neil deGrasse Tyson would get in a discussion on Twitter with Elon Musk about that. And about physics.

DeGrasse Tyson replied directly to Musk’s video post.

According to him, the Cybertruck would have done better not because electric vehicles just have a ton of torque, but rather because the Tesla pickup truck is theoretically heavier, which would give it more traction.

In our article about why the Cybertruck makes sense, we mentioned Elon Musk claims that the electric pickup truck weighs the same as the F-150 due to its stressed-skin structure. He seems to enforce that with his response to deGrasse Tyson.

We are just not sure why Musk has not stressed that the pickup trucks have the same weight. Perhaps because, as some readers pointed out, the F-150 in the tug-of-war was evidently a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) unit, while the Cybertruck was the tri-motor version. Tesla should have compared two all-wheel-drive (AWD) pickup trucks to avoid any sort of questioning.

The astrophysicist reinforces high torque is nothing without proper load and recommends this.

Musk agrees and promises us a new tug-of-war between the two pickup trucks for next week, already in December.

Will Tesla seize the opportunity to tell us how much this prototype actually weighs? Does it really have the same mass of a Ford F-150 with its massive battery pack? Would it go as well against an AWD F-150 as it went with the RWD Ford pickup truck? Hope for answers next week. And do not miss the memes the discussion generated: They are all in our gallery above.