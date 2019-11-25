Even if many people choose to cancel their Tesla Cybertruck reservations, the government could bank major buck by jumping aboard the Tesla bandwagon. Let's just imagine a flame-resistant, water-resistant, go-fricking-crazy-fast, hardcore long-range EV that's super practical and versatile.

So, some have said that the Tesla Cybertruck isn't so pretty or is even outright ugly. This makes sense since Tesla has prided itself on making visually appealing, premium vehicles thus far, namely its Model S and Model 3, in addition to the Model X, which people seem to be hot and cold about. However, trucks are all about capability, versatility, and prowess, aside from visual appeal.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck: Police, Fire, Lifeguard

3 Photos

While some people may assert that the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 are okay to look at, we argue that they're not incredibly attractive in any sense. This is especially true when they're compared to sporty passenger cars. Perhaps small trucks like the Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, and Honda Ridgeline are a bit more "sporty" and easy to look at? We don't really "see" that either, but clearly, some people disagree.

In the end, however, all of these trucks are very expensive if you load them up and work to get the most performance, utility, and luxury for your hard-earned money. When it comes to government spending, we can all but guarantee that the dollar spent per utility is at the utmost. So, the Cybertruck should become top dog for police, fire, and military spending in the near future.

While Tesla didn't even mention such a situation, we agree with the above video in forecasting that the Cybertruck could make massive bank in that industry, on top of already securing some 200,000 reservations among Tesla fans and others. What do you think?

Video Description via Bob Berdinke on YouTube: