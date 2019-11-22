And add some more to our comments if you find them.
Polarizing is the least you could say about the new Tesla Cybertruck. Elon Musk tried to prepare us for it, but it was clearly not enough. Some celebrated the truck because they celebrate everything Elon does. Some really liked it. Most wept, but there are always people with a good humor angle. We had to share their vision here because – agreeing with them or not – they made us laugh out loud.
Have a look at the memes we have selected from Facebook and Twitter, and add to the comments the ones you think are worth being here. We may end up putting them in the slideshow as well. And have fun!