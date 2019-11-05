Our “Everything We Know” is hard to match, but these guys have made a solid video presentation on the topic.
We are very proud of the “Everything We Know” articles we produce about hot vehicles that are on their path to world première. We have helped many readers decide if it was worth waiting for them or if they should just buy a competitor instead. Although we are not sure what people have decided to do regarding the Tesla Model S P100D+ Plaid, it sure looks like a solid alternative to the Porsche Taycan.
Gallery: New Tesla Model S Plaid Images
What is certain is that our competitors like the idea of these articles and are following this format. The TopSpeed YouTube channel, for example, did a good job in the video above precisely about what promises to be the strongest Model S ever.
It is nice that people have the option to read about the car to have more info on what will be presented one year from now if we are to believe what Elon Musk promised. If you just want to watch the news, give the video above a try. You know almost everything there is to learn about this future iteration of the Tesla sedan.
Video Description Via TopSpeed On YouTube:
The Tesla Model S is slowly starting to show its age, after being in service for seven years. And while it did get its fair share of technological upgrades over the years, there’s no denying that it’s not as advanced as the newer Model 3.
And here’s where the so-called Plaid Mode Model S comes into play.
We already know that there won’t be a second-generation Model S anytime soon, as Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk confirmed on his Twitter account, but it will get a big upgrade under the skin.
So what exactly is the Tesla Model S Plaid and why has the Internet gone mad over some testing sessions on the famed Nurburgring track in Germany?
Well, let’s find out!