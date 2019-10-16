Škoda, after launching two plug-in models (CITIGOe iV BEV and Superb iV — both Volkswagen derivatives: e-Up! and Passat GTE), is now working on its next all-electric car, based on the new MEB platform.

It's expected that the first model in 2020 will be the production version of the Škoda Vision iV concept, which might turn out to be a Volkswagen ID.4 derivative (although there's a chance it could be an ID.3 derivative).

Spy photographers from CarPix recently caught first MEB-based Škoda V testing around the Nürburgring track. Interestingly, the prototype is a heavily modified Volkswagen Tiguan (pay attention to doors and battery pack installed in the floor).

"The Skoda EV SUV will debut in 2020 and was already pre-viewed with the concept Vision iV. The production version will of course be toned down compared to the concept and will also most likely lose the coupe-ish roof line in order to offer more space. Later on there might also be a production version with the coupe-ish roofline. Remember that this car on the photos is just a mule where the real cars technology is hiding under a stretched VW Tiguan body."

For comparison, here is the concept:

Škoda Vision iV concept specs:

500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

83 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)

battery (liquid-cooled) dual motor all-wheel drive

power output of 225 kW (306 PS)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds

acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h in under 4 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

fast-charging up to 80% in 30 minutes

4,665 mm long, 1,926 mm wide and has a height of 1,613 mm

MEB platform

Additional photos of the test mule:

Images: CarPix (the first gallery) and Automedia (the second gallery)

