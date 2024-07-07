Kia is out testing the upcoming EV9 GT, which will look a lot like the GT-Line model we’ve already seen, but with a few subtle visual changes. It will feature a more aggressive front bumper, different (and probably larger) wheels, and bright neon green brake calipers like on its smaller performance-oriented brother, the EV6 GT.

Some of these changes were confirmed in a recently uploaded video on a Korean YouTube channel called Healer TV. It shows an EV9 GT prototype in South Korea wearing heavy black camouflage that doesn’t reveal much, but we can see some subtle differences.

Get Fully Charged The EV9 GT will be seriously quick With an expected 0 to 60 mph time of under 4 seconds, the EV9 GT will be one of the quickest Kias ever. The manufacturer says it will have "enormous power" which could mean it will have more power than its smaller brother the EV6 GT to achieve the claimed performance.

In the front, the bumper will have a more aggressive version of the GT-Line’s design and a different flap for active cooling in the lower part. Unlike in the EV9 GT-Line, where the opening is hidden by a dot pattern, the EV9 GT, will have vertical elements that make it look more aggressive, and the opening itself may also be bigger for extra airflow. The rear bumper may also have a slightly more aggressive design.

Bigger changes will be found under the skin. Kia promises the EV9 GT will have reinforced suspension and an electronic braking system to keep all its extra power in check. We don’t know how much power it will have, but during Kia’s 2024 CEO Investor Day, they announced the model would have “enormous power.”

This means it could be even more powerful than the EV6 GT, whose dual-motor setup provides 576 hp and 545 pound-feet of torque. Kia says the EV9 GT will be able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 4 seconds, and considering it’s about 1,000 pounds heavier than the EV6, it may need more oomph than the EV6 GT to achieve that number—the 0 to 60 mph time will be under 4 seconds.

The most powerful current model is the EV9 GT-Line, with two motors that make 379 hp and 516 lb-ft and push the vehicle to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is already seriously quick for a vehicle that’s this big. Kia has announced plans to launch a high-performance GT variant for all its electric models, including the smaller front-wheel drive-biased EV3, EV4 and EV5, as well as other subsequent models in its EV series.

Before making its official market debut in early 2025, we expect to see the Kia EV9 GT in close-to-production concept form sometime this year.