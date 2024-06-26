Kia’s all-new EV3 electric crossover has the potential to become one of the most sought-after EVs in the United States after it lands here with an estimated starting price of around $30,000.

But with an MSRP that’s almost half that of the average transaction price of a new EV in the U.S., there must be some drawbacks. Or, at least that’s what legacy automakers accustomed us with over the years, with things like missing features, subpar infotainment systems and questionable design choices. So is Kia’s new affordable EV more of the same?

The 40-minute in-depth walkaround video from CarSceneKorea embedded at the top of this page seems to say otherwise.

Get Fully Charged High-tech features trickle down to mass-market cars Historically, entry-level cars were devoid of any fancy features found on the more expensive models in a carmaker's portfolio. But with the EV3, Kia somehow managed to cram a lot of the same goodies found on the much more expensive and fancier EV9 battery-powered flagship SUV.

As a reminder, the Kia EV3 is very similar in size to the Volvo EX30, the fate of which is currently unknown to U.S. customers, as the car is built in China and faces massive import tariffs. By contrast, the EV3 might be built in Mexico for the North American market, skirting heavy import fees and potentially making it eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

So with that out of the way, let’s see what the Korean automaker’s entry-level mass EV offers. Design-wise, the EV3 is like the smaller brother to the rather impressive EV9 three-row SUV. It’s bulky and confidence-inspiring, but bear in mind that it’s still a subcompact crossover, so looks might be deceiving.

In South Korea, the electric hatchback is currently available in two trim levels, and the styling differences between them may exist when the car lands stateside. Both come with LEDs front and back, but the entry-level variant has three-module headlights and vertical-only taillights, while the upper trim comes with 12-module headlights and taillamps that extend onto the rear hatch.

The CCS charging port, located on the front-right, has a hinged cover for the DC charging pins, meaning that it won’t just dangle when you need to fast-charge the car. There’s also a small front trunk and the hood has gas struts, which are sometimes missing from other cost-conscious cars.

Inside, the EV3 has physical buttons for the heated, ventilated and memory seats located on the front door cards. There are also physical buttons and switches for the volume and aircon settings, while other often-used features can be accessed via haptic toggles. In Korea, Kia even offers a subscription that allows owners to set a sports-related theme on the infotainment system.

The two front seats have a lounge feature, which is quite rare in the subcompact segment. Furthermore, the front passenger seat has a secondary control panel toward the driver, making it easy to adjust its position while installing a baby seat in the back, for instance.

Speaking about the back seats, the split backrest reclines to make it more comfortable on long trips. Moreover, the floor is flat and there’s room under the front seats for the passengers’ feet.

But that’s not all, so make sure you check out the video at the top. Then, let us know what you think in the comments section below.