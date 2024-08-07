When I first saw the Kia EV4 Concept at Kia's EV Day event in Seoul last year, I wondered the obvious: is that supposed to be a sedan or a hatchback? Evidently, the answer is now "both." Well played, Kia.

In case you aren't up to speed yet, the EV4 is expected to be a sibling to the upcoming EV3 crossover: smaller, more affordable and more accessible than the rest of the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP family of advanced electric models.

Since it's closely related to the EV3, that means we're expecting front- or all-wheel-drive, up to 300 estimated miles of range on a new 81.4kWh battery pack, a new suite of tech features but also slightly slower fast-charging than more expensive models like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Get Fully Charged Kia's electric ambitions Kia has global EV production plans. That means large SUVs, midsize and compact crossovers and sedans, entries into completely new arenas, and swings like the planned subcompact Kia EV2—which could become a leader in the long-awaited affordable electric segment.

Still, it's due to be a compelling package. And now we have reason to believe that this package will come in at least two different body styles.

A new set of spy photos, highlighted in this video by autoevolution, clearly show two visibly different EV4 prototypes out testing in Europe: a sedan and a hatchback. Or potentially, a small coupe-like crossover not unlike a downsized EV6. The EV4 has a bit of extra ride height compared to your average small four-door, so it's not surprising Kia might go that route too.

Though the sedan market has all but vanished in the U.S. these days (save for perennial power-hitters like the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic), it's still big in other parts of the world. Kia's native Korea remains a huge sedan country; driving around Seoul feels a bit like America's car scene in the 1990s with the preponderance of four-door models everywhere.

Gallery: Kia EV4 Debut In South Korea

11 Photos

It's also an arena Kia is eager to keep playing in here, too. See the new gas-powered Kia K4 for proof of that. And that car is also getting a hatchback version, so Kia may just be making the same sort of play with its similarly sized electric models.

If the EV4 ends up being priced similarly to the EV3, it should be $30,000 to $35,000. If so, it'll be a welcome addition to the growing field of affordable electric options aimed at newcomers to this world.

Contact the author: patrick.george@insideevs.com