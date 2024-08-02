Kia wants to build a slew of models on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP dedicated EV platform, and next on the menu are smaller, more affordable, front-wheel-drive-based cars. That includes the Kia EV3 crossover that's getting a ton of hype, but one sedan—expected to go on sale in Korea, Europe and North America—is set to gun for the Tesla Model 3.

That would be the Kia EV4, unveiled in concept form last year but now seen out testing. After several sightings in its native Korea, where it will be built, AutoExpress spotted an EV4 prototype in Germany undergoing pre-production trials.

It was a heavily camouflaged test car, but it was obviously a new Kia, and judging by its proportions and details, it was an EV4. Under the camo was what appeared to be the finished production body, which stayed close to the EV4 design study.

Get Fully Charged The EV4 is the only affordable Kia electric sedan Kia wants to launch several electric vehicles on the more affordable 400-volt, front-wheel-drive version of its E-GMP platform and all of them except the EV4 are crossovers of various sizes and shapes.

Above, you can see a similar prototype testing in Korea.

While we call the EV4 a sedan, its side profile is more fastback-like, and we’re not yet sure if the glass lifts when you open the tailgate—it won't if it retains the concept's rear resign. The Tesla Model 3 has a somewhat similar fastback profile, which at first glance would lead you to believe it’s a hatchback, but the glass stays in place when you open the trunk.

We’ll have to wait until the production EV4 is officially revealed to see what type of vehicle it is. Kia calls it “an entirely new type of EV sedan,” although it could just be referring to the unusual shape of its rear end, which is really distinctive. Whatever you want to call it, this will be one of the most striking EVs on the road, and it’s sure to draw a lot of attention.

Gallery: Kia EV4 Debut In South Korea

11 Photos

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

It is expected to cost about the same as a Tesla Model 3, with a starting price that could dip under $40,000. There will also be a performance-oriented dual-motor EV4 GT, which will serve as the spiritual successor to the best-driving Kia ever, the Stinger, so we can expect it to provide some enjoyment for keen drivers.

Since it's a close relative of the EV3, we are expecting a base 58.3 kWh battery pack or an available 81.4 kWh unit; front- or all-wheel-drive; a 400-volt electrical architecture to save costs; at least 300 miles of range in U.S. form with the bigger battery; and a host of technical improvements not yet seen on other models.

Kia has yet to confirm where exactly it plans to sell the EV4, but now that we’ve seen it both in Korea and Europe, we can say it will be available in both regions sometime in 2025. If Kia decides to sell the EV4 in the U.S., getting it eligible for the federal tax credit and avoiding import tariffs will be crucial. The automaker may choose to manufacture it locally, possibly at the firm’s newly upgraded facility in West Point, Georgia or in Mexico.