Crossovers are what Americans want to buy. Fourteen of the top 20 best-selling non-trucks in America last year were crossovers. That fervent interest makes building electric crossovers a no-brainer. It’s why Volkswagen led off its MEB platform effort in America with the ID.4 instead of a small hatchback. But as with combustion engines, the crossover body style requires some compromises.

Electric crossovers ride higher and create more drag than super sleek sedans. But unlike large electric trucks and SUVs, crossovers don’t have the space to counteract that with enormous battery packs. So you won’t see many crossovers rivaling the Lucid Air for overall range.

But there are still some electric crossovers out there—especially if you aren’t a stickler about having all-wheel drive—that can alleviate range anxiety by earning more than 300 miles on a single charge. Here are the electric crossovers that offer the most range.

Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (324 miles)

Price: $54,200

Battery: 102 kWh

Wheels: 21-inch

The Chevy Blazer EV has earned some early notoriety for crippling software bugs and daring to abandon Apple Carplay. But it’s also the current electric crossover range leader, offering up to 324 miles. To get that range, you need the RS RWD trim, which is not the base model but a higher performance option than the all-wheel drive, offering 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque.

Tesla Model Y with 19-inch Wheels (320 miles)

Price: $44,990

Battery: TBA

Wheels: 19-inch

Tesla introduced a new entry-level version of the Model Y, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. When equipped with the base 19-inch Gemini Dark Wheels, it delivers up to 320 miles of range. It’s $3,000 less than the Long Range All-Wheel Drive Model Y, which offers up to 308 miles.

Ford Mustang Mach E Premium RWD Extended Range (320 miles)

Price: $48,990

Battery: 91 kWh

Wheels: 19-inch

Ford added a new, more efficient rear motor to the Mustang Mach E for the 2024 model year. It can offer up to 320 miles of range. To get that range, you need to upgrade to the Premium trim with rear-wheel drive and the Extended Range 91 kWh battery pack.

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT (319 miles)

Price: $41,900

Battery: 85 kWh

Wheels: 19-inch

Chevy’s formula for the Equinox EV offers an impressive range for its price point. The Equinox EV offers up to 319 miles of range, and it’s available on the base front-wheel-drive 2LT model. However, if you are considering saving money over buying a Blazer, note that the top charging rate of 150 kW is lower than the Blazer EV’s 190 kW.

Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor (315 miles)

Price: $73,400

Battery: 111 kWh

Wheels: 21-inch

Polestar is finally getting into the electric crossover game with the Polestar 3. The brand is launching with a Long Range Dual Motor version delivering up to 315 miles of range, though a single-motor model with presumably more range is coming. Opting for the Performance Pack and larger 22-inch wheels drops the estimated range to 279 miles.

Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD (314 miles)

Price: $57,195

Battery: 102 kWh

Wheels: 20-inch

Cadillac draws from the same Ultium technology as the Chevy Blazer EV. And Cadillac’s Lyriq crossover can deliver nearly as much range. The Lyriq offers up to 314 miles if you select the base Tech trim with rear-wheel drive. The more prestigious Cadillac nameplate is a $3,000 premium over the Blazer RS RWD.

Kia EV6 Light Long Range RWD (310 miles)

Price: $45,950

Battery: 77.4 kWh

Wheels: 19-inch

Kia added a new Light Long Range RWD trim to the EV6 for 2024, lowering the entry price for the larger 77.4 kWh battery pack and bumping the maximum range to 310 miles. Kia is upgrading the EV6 to a larger 84 kWh pack for 2025, which should increase the EV6 range even further.