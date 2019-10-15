The last visit of Tesla to Nürburgring Nordschleife created more than a dozen articles. Mostly because of the expectation that there would be a new EV record on each corner of the legendary German circuit.

We have seen Tesla use a diesel generator and rapidly replace it with Superchargers. It even had a prototype break down. The best we got was an estimate: the Model S P100D+ Plaid could lap the Nordschleife in around 7:20. Perhaps even 7:05. But no recorded lap time. Well, Tesla is back!

According to our spy photographers, the EV manufacturer took two prototypes to the German track once more. Anyway, they are not the same ones we have seen in previous pictures. At least in what relates to outward appearance.

The prototypes were not really stock vehicles, but, at this point, we have no idea how the strongest Model S ever made will look like or what it will offer. Elon Musk said it would be a 7-seater on Twitter, but the production model has yet to confirm that.

If it is going to be anything like the prototypes, it will feature carbon-ceramic brakes, wide fenders, a bigger grille opening, a rear spoiler, and large HRE wheels with semi-slick tires. And that has changed a little more with the new prototypes.

The ones that are currently at Nürburgring Nordschleife present air outlets on the front fenders. The blue one also has a vast rear diffuser. There must be other differences that we have not spotted yet, but you are more than welcome to look at the pictures and check the differences with us.

We’ll soon have more news to share about these cars. Perhaps Tesla itself will finally decide to say how fast they can lap this track. After all, it became a sort of trophy for high-performance vehicles. If they don’t go well there, people will not take them very seriously.