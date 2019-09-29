During the first half of 2019, the global battery market for passenger xEV (BEV/PHEV/HEV) almost doubled, reaching 46.3 GWh (up 89% year-over-year).

According to Adamas Intelligence, the reason behind the high growth is a 25% increase in xEV sales and an increase in average battery capacity (especially thanks to long-range BEVs).

The average xEV battery capacity went up by 52% from 12.9 kWh to 19.7 kWh.

"This increase is attributed to strong EV sales growth overall (25% over the same period the year prior) coupled with a boost in BEV sales relative to HEV sales, translating to a 52% increase in the average EV’s battery capacity over the same period, from 12.9 kWh to 19.7 kWh. As supplier to Tesla (and Toyota), Panasonic again deployed more battery capacity than its peers in 2019 H1, just as it did in 2018 H1, followed by CATL, LG Chem and BYD."

As a consequence of the statistics above:

the average lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) usage increased by 52% from 7.7 kg to 11.7 kg per car

total lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) deployment is estimated at 27,550 tonnes

total number of passenger xEVs sold in H1 2019 is around 2.35 million

60% of all xEV sales falls on Asia-Pacific (compared to 55% in Hq 2018)

See also a new (free) report from Adamas Intelligence, titled ‘State of Charge: EVs, Batteries and Battery Materials.

Source: Adamas Intelligence