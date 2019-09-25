The world's fastest electric supercar — at least, according to its maker's performance claims — is the Rimac C_Two. This $2.1 million machine has buyers waiting for it the world over. In order to guarantee a proper level of safety and achieve global homologation to satisfy its clients, the proudly Croatian company had to crash it. Five times.

In the video above, we get to observe this painful process. We also learn a thing or two about its engineering and the trepidation of Director of Vehicle Engineering, Daniele Giachi, ahead of the destructive test. As he points out, despite a huge number of hours doing computer simulations beforehand, things go wrong when things are put to the actual test.

Perhaps one of the most interesting things we learn from the footage is the resilience of the carbon fiber monocoque chassis. As we learned before, this structure is quite unique in that it encompasses so much of the vehicle, including the drivetrain. This gives it great torsional stiffness, which is great for driving dynamics, but it also creates a protective shell.

If you notice during the side impact test, the car seems to partially deform during the collision. But then, it bounces back. It is this toughness which allowed the Rimac team to conduct all of its destructive tests with a single chassis, sacrificing only the parts attached to the main monocoque that are meant to be destroyed in a crash. Amazing!

Video description

The Rimac C_Two is undergoing a massive program of crash-testing alongside hundreds of other official assessments as a part of its global homologation process. We decided to bring you along on our journey, showing you everything – even the tough-to-watch crash tests.