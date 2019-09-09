Not long ago, we shared with you spectacular video of the upcoming Porsche Taycan prototype proving its zero-to-90-mph acceleration, as well as its stopping prowess. The all-electric Porsche pulled off a 0-90-0 spec of an impressive 10.17 seconds. The question here is whether or not Tesla's lineup can pull off the same?

While we have no clue about how the flagship Telsa Model S and Model X would fare in this comparison, we now know the Model 3 sedan's stats thanks to Erik Strait of the DAErik YouTube channel.

The most interesting takeaway here is you may be pleasantly surprised by the results of the Model 3 Performance. Not to mention you could buy three Model 3P's for the base price of one Taycan and still have about $20,000 to spare.

Below DAErik's video description. we've embedded the Porsche Taycan video for comparison.

Video Description via DAErik on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Performance 0-90-0 Challenge. Compared to Porsche Taycan. I received several emails about Porsche's recent 0-90-0 mph (0-145-0 kph) time challenge asking me to recreate it with my Performance Model 3. Why Not?! So here is my response. I'm not sure what time to use from Porsche's video as the video description says 10.17 seconds, the video says 10.7 seconds. Big difference when comparing to my Model 3. Either way though, the Tesla Model 3 Performance clearly can hold its own against the new comers. That being said, I am very excited to try out the Porsche Taycan and hope to repeat the same test in it.

Video Description via Porsche on YouTube: