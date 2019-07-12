In Tampa, Florida, a Tesla Model X caught fire after being involved in a single-car crash. The cause of the wreck is unknown. The occupant(s) of the Tesla survived.

Details are incredibly scarce at the moment, but according to ABC Action News out of Tampa Bay, the crash occurred on Thursday night. The news outlet states:

The Tampa Police Department responded to a call of a single-car crash on North Dale Mabry Highway at West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews had to take down a car engulfed in flames.

The flame color seems to indicate that this is not related to the vehicle's lithium-ion battery pack, though we can't be certain at this point in time. Some speculate that perhaps some gasoline was being transported in the frunk. Again, this is just a guess for now.

Additional details reported by ABC Action News indicate that all injuries are non-life threatening, though the report doesn't state the number of occupants in the car at the time of the crash.