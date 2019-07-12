LG Chem is expected to build a second lithium-ion cell plan in the U.S. as the plug-in electric car market expands.

The South Korean manufacturer already produces batteries in Michigan, as well as in South Korea, China and Poland.

The decision about the location (in Kentucky or Tennessee) reportedly will be made this month, while production should start around 2022.

The potential customers for the new plant are Volvo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Hyundai Motor, GM and Volkswagen, according to Reuters.

"A second U.S. plant would come amid a growing rivalry between LG Chem and crosstown rival SK Innovation, which recently broke ground on its $1 billion U.S. EV battery plant to primarily supply to Volkswagen."

There is no hint about production capacity at the new site.

Source: Reuters