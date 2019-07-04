The black, pre-production Polestar 2 prototypes look stunning in the wild

A Tesla Model 3 driver was lucky enough to come across two rare sights: first, Polestar 2 prototypes at a Fastned charging station. Then, a Porsche Taycan at another charging station.

Since the all-electric Porsche gets plenty of coverage, let's focus on the new Polestar 2, which will be available in 2020.

The two black prototypes were out on road tests/charging tests and we must admit that they look amazing. These cars are very attractive, much like the Jaguar I-PACE. Perhaps this will have a positive impact on future sales.

Polestar 2 specs:

  • 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)
  • target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range
  • expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
  • dual- motor all-wheel drive
  • system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (two 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motors per axle)
  • 150 kW fast-charging capability
  • based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China, battery capacity will be 72 kWh