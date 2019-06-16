According to Digitimes Research, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is expected to increase its lithium-ion battery production capacity (in-house and joint ventures) to a total of 136.6 GWh in 2022.

The Chinese manufacturer is already considered one of the biggest electric vehicle battery manufacturers.

The volume of roughly 137 GWh would be enough for 1.37 million 100 kWh battery packs annually or proportionally more of smaller packs.

Adamas Intelligence recently reported that CATL increased its market share to 13% (out of nearly 10 GWh EV batteries sold in March) just behind BYD, but still is far behind Panasonic (probably over 26%).

Currently, the market of lithium-ion batteries for passenger plug-in cars is probably beyond 120 GWh annually, probably moving towards 150 GWh).

Source: digitimes.com