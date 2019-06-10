Tesla's result in May: 58% of all plug-ins sold and 77% of all BEVs.
In May 2019, Tesla sold in the U.S. some 16,350 electric cars (InsideEVs’ estimation), which is 82% more than a year earlier!
There is no sign of a demand problem for the brand, but as we can see on particular models, the S and X are experiencing decrease (especially the S), while the Model 3 more than doubles:
Tesla results:
- Tesla Model 3 – 13,950 (up 133%, 46,425 YTD, up 159%)
- Tesla Model X – 1,375 (down 5%, 6,275 YTD, down 10%)
- Tesla Model S – 1,025 (down 33%, 5,475 YTD, down 32%)
Tesla represents some 58% of total plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. in May.
In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share is 77%!
In total, Tesla already sold more than 409,000 cars in the U.S. and the Model 3 is the top-selling car with a cumulative result of almost 188,000.
Sales during the past 12-months amounted close to 217,000.