We've already shared some articles with you about the upgraded motor setup in the newest Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles. However, when Tesla "refreshed" its flagship offerings, the automaker also made improvements to the cars' adaptive suspension systems.

Since range, efficiency, and charging time are critical when it comes to EVs, we haven't heard very much about the Model S and X suspension upgrades. In this video, Erik Strait takes a closer look at the new 'Raven' adaptive suspension system and tests it out.

To say that he's impressed would be an understatement. Strait actually seems to think that the suspension upgrade is a bigger deal than the new motor setup. In the end, it really doesn't matter which of the improvements is the winner since new Model S and X owners can enjoy both.

Have you taken delivery of one of these "refreshed" vehicles? If so, please share your experiences with us in the comment section below.