We know full well that many commenters have poked fun at the standard Tesla dashcam (TeslaCam). Essentially, they're saying that any aftermarket dashcam could achieve such results. However, the reason that Tesla's tech is so outstanding is that it comes standard, in addition to the fact that it includes multiple camera views of the situation, which is not possible with most aftermarket systems.

As we've shared on numerous occasions, the TeslaCam has yet again proven its worth when it comes to owners' ability to put a finger on criminals. In this latest video, the camera system captures the face and license plate of a thief in the midst of a Tesla Model 3 burglary.

