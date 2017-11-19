New Tesla Roadster To Get “Special Option Package That Takes It To Next Level”

6 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Because 0 to 60 MPH in 1.9 seconds just isn’t quite quick enough, right?

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, that 1.9-second dash comes standard in the base Roadster, but there’s more performance available in a “special option package.”

Musk took to Twitter in the overnight hours to make this new revelation. Here’s the tweet:

The base model Roadster boasts these already-impressive specs:

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds – quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds

250+ mph top speed.

620 miles of highway range.

How much “next level” is there? 0 to 60 MPH in perhaps 1.7 seconds. 10,000 pound-feet of torque maybe? With the base Tesla Roadster already raising the bar, we can’t even begin to imagine how much higher it goes with the performance-enhancing “special option package.”