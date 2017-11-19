New Tesla Roadster To Get “Special Option Package That Takes It To Next Level”
6 hours ago
Because 0 to 60 MPH in 1.9 seconds just isn’t quite quick enough, right?
According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, that 1.9-second dash comes standard in the base Roadster, but there’s more performance available in a “special option package.”
Musk took to Twitter in the overnight hours to make this new revelation. Here’s the tweet:
The base model Roadster boasts these already-impressive specs:
- 7,376 pound-feet of torque
- 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds – quickest production car in the world.
- 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.
- Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds
- 250+ mph top speed.
- 620 miles of highway range.
How much “next level” is there? 0 to 60 MPH in perhaps 1.7 seconds. 10,000 pound-feet of torque maybe? With the base Tesla Roadster already raising the bar, we can’t even begin to imagine how much higher it goes with the performance-enhancing “special option package.”
59 responses to "New Tesla Roadster To Get “Special Option Package That Takes It To Next Level”"
I really wonder how they’d make it even faster. That is without putting a rocket engine on it 😀
I think they’re using a new strain of a Genetically Modified Steroids…..ha!.
I think Rockstar Games may have a problem with that kind of infringement.
The most interesting part of the Tesla Roadster is the 200 kWh battery pack.
Will this 200 kWh battery pack also be used in other Tesla EV models?
A Tesla Model S or a Tesla Model X with such a 200 kWh battery pack will have a range of roundabout 500 miles (800 km).
Just imagine what would happen to the demand of the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X.
It would be the end of the “ICE car age”… and I feel fine 😎
NO, they will just double the gas tank size. This will double their range.
“DUAL TANKS” + $200 for every fill Up..
Stupidest comment ever. That extra fuel being carried around will decrease fuel efficiency even though it’s not even needed for 99% of journeys. And that extra big fuel tank will come out of cabin/storage space. Extremely few people need a car that can do over 1000 miles between fill ups.
Many people would want to pay extra money for the 200 kWh battery pack option.
Does it need the extra weight just to keep it on the ground??
Until it can outperform a 918 Spyder on the track it will always be considered a curiosity by the supercar cognoscenti.
You sound like those business men in the 90’s that thought the internet would never replace the functionality of a phone book.. It’s just a matter of time before a 918 Spyder will look like a steam engine with a side of Quiche in comparison..
Well the weight of the battery is the only obstacle. Keep in mind the Neo EP9 already slaughters a 918 at the Nurburgring. So lots of potential.
@Al said: “Until it can outperform a 918 Spyder on the track it will always be considered a curiosity by the supercar cognoscenti.”
Tesla a few months ago assigned (hired) to the Roadster Project a professional high performance race driver… his job is to validate the Roadster does exactly that and more. He is the guy behind the wheel doing the Tesla Roadster test drives at the Roadster launch event… he was not an ordinary Tesla employee.
Typo: “Roaster” should read “Roadster”
The Tesla Roaster has a nice ring to it.
I made that mistake too, and thought, hey that’s pretty good.
Agreed…
OP… please don’t correct typo.
heeh, ok we won’t, (=
Is he the Stig?
“the supercar cognoscenti”- you mean the embarrassed fools spending million[s] on a
car that gets blown off by this thing?
Well, you know what they say: if it’s worth over doing, it’s worth over over over doing.
We started out trying to save the planet. We ended up building dragsters.
Musk understands you will not save the planet unless most people see EV’s as not a compromise. Compelling is the word he uses over and over.
I can’t say what Musk knows. But I can say that anybody who thinks we will “save the planet” without compromising our obscene standard of living is a fool.
Truth, plain & simple. My lifestyle has been pared down over 20 yrs simply by asking myself ‘do I NEED this or just WANT it’.
Basic question, profound changes. Fashion & facile go together very well.
Most of the stuff coming out of Tesla these days is virtue signaling at its worst. It’s the automotive equivalent of a caramel latte that saves the world with a rainforest alliance stamp on the cup.
What are you talking about?? At the end of the day, Tesla produces products that with the ultimate goal of being better for everyone. That theorem also applies in performance, too. And I think Elon’s correct when he believes the only way to convert the masses is to pry their ICE-mobiles from their cold, dead hands. And the only way to do it is by EV’s beating ICE in EVERY single category, from aesthetics to performance to range. He’s systematically removing every single argument from the ICE table.
Humans globally are attracted to the shiniest, newest object, and have the attention span of young children. The only way to capture (and keep) their attention is by continuously evolving and staying relevant. It’s the world we live in, Tesla simply operates in it. And once they capture the attention of the masses long enough then the novelty becomes the norm.
Yeah? How about he beat the economy car? How about he works on beating that category? How about he beats the pickup truck category? Not that ridiculous thing he showed off at this latest weenie swinging event, but a real down to earth, affordable, useable work truck. How about an SUV people can afford?
In short, how about beating the categories that ordinary Americans utilize that don’t make over six figures a year? The short answer is, Elon is not really interested in those things because it’s clear he likes fancy shiny things and doesn’t like limitations.
He is leaving the ‘economy car’ to the Chinese & Indian markets. And they are doing it very well.
Really? How come I can’t buy one if they are doing so well? Why would he leave something so important to others to do? Does Tesla not have the skills needed to pull off a quality economy car?
So I guess it will be called “Plaid+” mode where your face gets to look like bad plastic surgeon job for a few seconds.
I wonder how the thousands of Model 3 customers who put a thousand dollars down waiting so long for their cars that still are not being built and sold to customers yet… I wonder how they feel right now that Mr Musk has managed to completely ignore the Model 3 crisis and divert all attention to getting those cars delivered with his semi truck and roadster hype. Maybe a little forgotten? Neglected?
Do you expect the designers who worked on the Roadster to join the workers on the assembly line to speed up M3 manufacturing?
Or should Tesla send them on unpaid vacation till the waiting list of M3 buyers has gone down?
Day one reservation holder here.
Forgotten….nope.
Neglected….nope.
Excited about parallel task execution across segments by Tesla….YES!
Where is my “parallel task execution” Tesla model Y reveal? I want to plunk down my preorder deposit, like everyone else has been able to do lately, on all the other Tesla “coming soon” game changing EVs.
Back of the list…Hope NOT!
I doubt it. Wise customers on the Model 3 waiting list know the pre-orders for the Semi and Roadster are giving Tesla some of the extra money they need to ramp up Model 3 production without asking for additional loans.
Tesla knows its future depends on Model 3, but their stock price and public image are based on future products. By continuing to revveal exciting future products, they bouy stock prices and can allocate cashflow to Model 3.
I am a reservation holder and I feel very happy.
Full focus is on the Model 3 ramp up for anyone involved. But there are plenty of teams not involved in the Model 3 that are doing a great job in parallell.
I am also happy to see them working on new stuff so that they can continue to grow.
For every model in production there should be a new model being worked on.
So for the S, X and 3…that is 2½ models in production. At the same time we have the semi, roadster and soon the Model Y (once Model 3 production is running more smoothly).
Happy days for reservation holders.
And the pickup, and delivery truck based on the pickup in process.
As a day one reservation holder. Im excited over the unveiling of the Roadster and Tesla semi. Musk reiterated that the goal was to smackdown fossil fuels. Im cool with that goal and I highly doubt Tesla is ignoring the model 3. By working on the model 3 production they are also
learning how to automate production for the Roadster and semi. Getting more money for the company also kinda helps with model 3 production until it can fully ramp up. Tesla has been late in the past but they have always eventually come through with the product. They are just a little behind compared to the x so far which was not unexpected so I am keeping calm bec I’ll be getting me a Tesla.
@Tim said: “I wonder how the thousands of Model 3 customers who put a thousand dollars down waiting so long for their cars that still are not being built and sold to customers yet…”
My daily driver is a Model S…. I”ve let my neighbor borrow it a few times while I was traveling out of town and he ended up becoming a Day One Models 3 reservation holder. Morning after the Roadster reveal he was at my front door with a huge grin in his face waniting to talk about the Roadster.. he could not stop talking about it… basically it made him even more excited about Tesla and getting his Model 3. Go figure.
Cool !
Seems like Teslas focus nowadays is only on performance and no more on evironmentally friendly cars (from weight, materials, consumption). I have never heard Tesla say: “this is awesome as this does save energy or reduces the impact on the environment”, its only “we now can accelerate 0-60 not only in 2,1s but 1,9s”… hope it will not stay like that
Normal people laugh at “environmentally friendly cars” so Tesla is doing the right thing: make EV’s cool.
I am normal. I plan to sell my house in 2020.
Only if you say so!
Yes. That’s what all the “normal” people say.
I know, but down in the O.C., this is obviously starting to become the “NEW” Normal!
Why? So you can afford one of these Roadsters?
How cool do they need to be before they get down to the hard work of offering low cost BEVs for people making five figure incomes? Were the Model S and Model X not cool enough?
This Roadster and the fact that there is “even more awesome” shows where Elon’s head really is and that’s OK. If I were a billionaire I would want to build fancy things for myself too. I just don’t expect to see Tesla building a car to compete head to head with the Kia Rio anytime soon. Just not Elon’s interest.
That would not be cool.
Marketing for the Tesla Roadster, in 2008, was a slogan: “Burn Rubber, Not Gas!”.
When did they say ever they will build a car more efficient than a Mitsubishi iMiEV, for example?
They know that few Tesla Model S drivers will Want to drive 155 Mph, but it knowing it CAN do that, is enought to create a Value Mind Set for them, with a direct benefit of them then not using Gas or Diesel to do their Commutes, and long distance travels (Via the Supercharger Network)!
I would guess the special option package is some tire/wheel/suspension combo to increase traction.
The alpha at the unveil was clearly struggling for traction, when compared to watching P100D launch.
The new Roadster has the power, but is too light to put it all down on the road! Needs some extra Lead (Lead Acid Batteries?) For more weight over the tires!
I was hoping for “Ludicrous / Plaid Plus” (Extreme PreLaunch) tire warmers, instead of the usual steering wheel warmer.
Article OP said: “How much “next level” is there? 0 to 60 MPH in perhaps 1.7 seconds…”
In part it is dependent on determining what stress levels both the human body (physiologically) and the Roadster (mechanically) can repeatedly withstand… yet undetermined. But yes ~1.7ish seems like a warm guess… perhaps 1 tick down… 1.6ish
The question is how many(and why) people need so fast cars?
Very, very, very, very few. Any bets on how soon after actual production of the Roadster we see the reports of the first fatalities in the Roadster? There are bragging rights, but there are also adrenaline junkies with tons of cash that will buy a car like this to actually test the limits and when you do that, things tend to go sideways.
Are you questioning the existence of all exotic car manufacturers or you just don’t like Tesla? Don’t answer that, troll!