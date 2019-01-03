More BMW iX3 Spy Shots Pop Up One Year Before Launch

22 M BY MARK KANE

Here is a new set of BMW iX3 spy photos

The upcoming BMW iX3 is currently undergoing various road tests to be ready for market launch around 2020 as the first BMW based on the new 5th generation drivetrain. This, of course, creates an opportunity for us to take a look at the prototypes, caught during those tests (see gallery below).

The iX3 is still partially camouflaged, but in general, it seems that BMW is following a similar route as Mercedes-Benz with its EQC. The iX3 will be only slightly different from the X3 on the exterior.

Production of the iX3 is planned in China by BMW Brilliance Automotive.

BMW iX3 specs



70 kWh battery

battery 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 200 kW electric motor

electric motor 150 kW DC fast charging

8 photos

15 photos

Credit: Automedia