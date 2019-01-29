Mitsubishi To Debut Engelberg Tourer Electric SUV Concept In Geneva

12 M BY MARK KANE

“More SUV, more EV, more technology and more style”

Mitsubishi will reveal at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show on March 5th its all-new Engelberg Tourer Concept.

“Named after the prestigious Swiss winter-sport resort, the all-new Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept is set to bring further developments in SUV styling and practicality along with a focus on next-generation technology and enhanced EV performance.”

The short note about the car says that Engelberg Tourer Concept will bring:

more SUV

more EV

more technology

and more style (named after a beautiful; rugged Alpine town with a history of sporting success)

It’s highly probable that the Engelberg Tourer Concept is actually a new plug-in hybrid, which is bigger and has more all-electric range than the current aging Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. All-wheel-drive is also almost certain.

Mitsubishi introduced the Outlander PHEV in Japan in January 2013 and it’s already more than six years on the market, with only slight changes. The successor (or additional bigger model) is maybe just one or two years away from introduction.