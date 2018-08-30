  1. Home
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel PHEV Launches In UK

New £47,700 E 300de bucks the trend for eco-friendly plug-in hybrids by eschewing petrol.

Mercedes has launched a plug-in hybrid version of its E-Class executive saloon that teams an electric motor with a diesel engine.

The decision to opt for diesel power bucks the trend among plug-in hybrids, which tend to use petrol engines. Popular models including the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Toyota Prius Plug-In both fire up gasoline engines when the batteries run flat.

However, Mercedes says the new E 300 de, which is available as a Saloon or an Estate, combines “the ultimate combination of diesel’s long-distance efficiency and frugality with the emissions-free running of electricity.”

Under the newcomer’s bonnet, there is a 2-litre diesel engine with 192 bhp, as well as a 120 bhp electric motor. Together, they produce a massive 516 lb-ft of torque – more than a Ferrari Portofino – and can return up to 166.2 mpg on the new WLTP economy test.

Mercedes E 300 de Saloon

The electric-only range is 34 miles for the Saloon and 32 miles for the Estate, so it’s a long way off the 70 miles required to be eligible for the government’s revamped Plug-In Car Grant, but the 41 g/km CO2 emissions put it in the 13 percent company car tax bracket for the 2018/19 financial year.

But as well as offering economy, the new powertrain’s grunt provides performance, too. The sprint from a standstill to 62 mph takes around six seconds, and the top speed is 155 mph.

The E 300 de is offered in two trim levels, with SE being the cheaper of the two. Starting at £47,700 for the Saloon and £49,700 for the Estate, the standard plug-in E-Class comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a ‘widescreen’ digital infotainment and dashboard display and keyless start. Front and rear parking sensors are included, too, as are four USB ports and heated front seats.

Spending an extra £2,495 will buy you the more generously equipped AMG Line model, which gets AMG bodystyling, privacy glass and an AMG steering wheel.

And as with all Mercedes offerings, there’s a bewildering range of option packs available. The Premium package, for example, costs £2,395 and includes memory seats, wireless phone charging and a 360-degree parking camera.

For £4,395, however, you can have the Premium Plus package, which adds to the Premium package with a Burmeister sound system, automatic powered boot closing and a panoramic sunroof.

Mercedes E 300 de Saloon

Other packages include the £1,895 Comfort package (£3,295 for AMG Line cars), which is available only in tandem with either the Premium or Premium Plus pack, and includes clever air suspension and natural Nappa leather.

The E 300 de is available to order now, with the first UK deliveries scheduled for spring 2019.

eject

The Estate version of this car will soon be everywhere. Next best thing to a diesel is a diesel hybrid.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Deckard Cain

This will sell great in Europe. And it's a great idea.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
wavelet

That 34mi electric range figure sounded suspiciously high…
Yup, according to
https://insideevs.com/comparison-of-new-mercedes-benz-plug-in-hybrids/
It's an NEDC number. I thought new cars (which this id) were required to use WLTP test standards since September?
34mi NEDC would probably translate to 20-22 EPA. hardly impressive.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

From 2020 in the UK, the benefit-in-kind tax will strongly favor BEV over PHEV.
14% if WLTP electric range less than 30 miles.
12% if WLTP electric range is 30-39 miles.
Decreasing in bands from there.
8% (40-69), 5% (70-129), 2% (130+)
BEVs will have a 2% BIK.

Fortunately the UK has followed other countries' leads and cut the incentives. Have to make the incentive small enough that you only buy if you're going to plug it in.

54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago