Mark Zero Electric Sports Car Revealed Ahead Of Geneva

55 M BY MARK KANE 3

Great-grandson of Ferdinand Porsche starts an EV business

Swiss-based start-up Piëch Automotive announced the unveiling of a new electric two-door coupe concept – Mark Zero – at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The project is lead by Anton Piëch, who is the son of Ferdinand Piëch (former chairman of the Volkswagen Group) and great-grandson of Ferdinand Porsche.

This new all-electric model is promised to have 500 km (310 miles) of range under the WLTP test cycle. The batteries are to be installed along the center line, as well as within the rear axle for a lower center of gravity compared to a standard skateboard-type pack. Cells come from an undisclosed Sino-German joint venture, previously not engaged in automotive projects.

Piëch Automotive developed its EV reportedly having only 200 employees, in partnership with Swiss industrial designer Rea Stark Rajcic.

The weight of the car to be just 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs).

Piëch Automotive Mark Zero

Source: wardsauto.com

3 Comments on "Mark Zero Electric Sports Car Revealed Ahead Of Geneva"

pjwood1

A7 meets Uncle Butzi.

41 minutes ago
earl colby pottinger

I understand how you can change the center of mass to the back or the front, but how do you get lower than the skateboard design?

35 minutes ago
pjwood1

They are probably talking about lower driver, not necessarily lower cg. For example, the Volt/ELR T-shaped battery allowed a coupe-like seating position; there was nothing beneath the driver.

14 minutes ago