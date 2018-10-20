Japan Still Consumes 2,000+ LEAFs Per Month

25 M BY MARK KANE

More than 25,000 LEAFs were already sold this year.

In Japan, consumers are still buying a lot of Nissan LEAFs – as 2,090 were sold in November (up 9% year-over-year).

The pace of sales stabilized at an average of about 2,300 a month this year, which makes 2018 the best year ever with over 25,000 sales. Since the 2nd generation LEAFs was introduced, over 33,000 were sold during the full 14 months.

It will be interesting to see how the new e-Plus version (60 kWh) will sell when it is finally introduced (public debut is scheduled for CES).

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – November 2018