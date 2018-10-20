  1. Home
Do we see another S-curve?

Jaguar moves forward with production and deliveries of its most important model – the I-PACE, exceeding 2,000 units in November – just as we expected.

The official numbers are 2,195 for the month (almost a thousand more than in October) and 4,663 so far this year.

In November, I-PACE accounted for 14.7% of total Jaguar sales! The I-PACE is currently at about half of the two best-selling Jaguar models (E-PACE and F-PACE), which exceeded 4,000 last month.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – November 2018

11 Comments on "Jaguar Now Sells Over 2,000 I-PACE Per Month"

MTN Ranger

After seeing these results, I bet we see a Range Rover EV before long.

2 hours ago
Benjamin

There are two Range Rover PHEVs.

29 minutes ago
ab

All of these luxury EVs are doing immense good for electric cars in general. People already see them as a desirable, high-performance, luxury item, and when even the old money fuddy-duddies who buy Land Rovers and Jags are driving them, there will be no one left to persuade. In the meantime, their spending power and tolerance of outrageously expensive automobiles can be used to develop and proliferate 300+ kw charging and the batteries to match, such that when the truly affordable EVs finally arrive in the late 2020s or so they will all charge in 10-15 minutes.

1 minute ago
@Brian_Henderson

It would be neat if InsideEVs showed a chart … EVs as a percentage of sales by manufacturer?

Would be fascinating trend to follow going forward in time; beyond 2020.

Thanks to team at InsideEVs for all the data and analysis your share. All much appreciated. 🙂

2 hours ago
Pinewold

Given current sales trends, I-PACE might make it to 4000 a month!

2 hours ago
Huhu

This shows the potential demand of Model Y would be extremely high. Y will certainly be way better than I-pace in terms of performance, efficiency and intelligence; and likely be better in safety and size too.

1 hour ago
Link

Seems like traditional car makers have a similar kind of ramp up as Tesla, just with way less drama.

1 hour ago
Jaydee

Drama as in major issues with build quality and faster ramp up

47 minutes ago
XavierStark

Or even battery providers….

39 minutes ago
Get Real

Serial anti-Tesla clowns have spoken!

Up the EV revolution dragging the laggards against their will and led by the bold against the shills, shorters and haters.

7 minutes ago
ffbj

Not quite the 20k they predicted for the year, but not bad. They probably have at least a couple of years of demand to fill already.

37 minutes ago