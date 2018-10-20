Jaguar Now Sells Over 2,000 I-PACE Per Month
Do we see another S-curve?
Jaguar moves forward with production and deliveries of its most important model – the I-PACE, exceeding 2,000 units in November – just as we expected.
The official numbers are 2,195 for the month (almost a thousand more than in October) and 4,663 so far this year.
In November, I-PACE accounted for 14.7% of total Jaguar sales! The I-PACE is currently at about half of the two best-selling Jaguar models (E-PACE and F-PACE), which exceeded 4,000 last month.
11 Comments on "Jaguar Now Sells Over 2,000 I-PACE Per Month"
After seeing these results, I bet we see a Range Rover EV before long.
There are two Range Rover PHEVs.
All of these luxury EVs are doing immense good for electric cars in general. People already see them as a desirable, high-performance, luxury item, and when even the old money fuddy-duddies who buy Land Rovers and Jags are driving them, there will be no one left to persuade. In the meantime, their spending power and tolerance of outrageously expensive automobiles can be used to develop and proliferate 300+ kw charging and the batteries to match, such that when the truly affordable EVs finally arrive in the late 2020s or so they will all charge in 10-15 minutes.
It would be neat if InsideEVs showed a chart … EVs as a percentage of sales by manufacturer?
Would be fascinating trend to follow going forward in time; beyond 2020.
Thanks to team at InsideEVs for all the data and analysis your share. All much appreciated. 🙂
Given current sales trends, I-PACE might make it to 4000 a month!
This shows the potential demand of Model Y would be extremely high. Y will certainly be way better than I-pace in terms of performance, efficiency and intelligence; and likely be better in safety and size too.
Seems like traditional car makers have a similar kind of ramp up as Tesla, just with way less drama.
Drama as in major issues with build quality and faster ramp up
Or even battery providers….
Serial anti-Tesla clowns have spoken!
Up the EV revolution dragging the laggards against their will and led by the bold against the shills, shorters and haters.
Not quite the 20k they predicted for the year, but not bad. They probably have at least a couple of years of demand to fill already.