Jaguar Now Sells Over 2,000 I-PACE Per Month

2 H BY MARK KANE

Do we see another S-curve?

Jaguar moves forward with production and deliveries of its most important model – the I-PACE, exceeding 2,000 units in November – just as we expected.

The official numbers are 2,195 for the month (almost a thousand more than in October) and 4,663 so far this year.

In November, I-PACE accounted for 14.7% of total Jaguar sales! The I-PACE is currently at about half of the two best-selling Jaguar models (E-PACE and F-PACE), which exceeded 4,000 last month.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – November 2018