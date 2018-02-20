This Hyundai Kona Electric Review Claims “It’s Amazing”

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Yet another positive review on the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric.

At this point, one review after of another of the Hyundai Kona Electric seem to be teeming with praise. YouTuber James (from James and Kate) gets an opportunity to check out friend and fellow YouTuber Nigel’s Kona Electric. They hit the road in the new EV and share why it’s such an amazing vehicle.

Hyundai and Kia are beginning to crank out more electric models over a short period of time. Unfortunately, this means that they’re not so easy to get and U.S. availability will be an issue, at least initially. Still, the Kona Electric is clearly a glimpse of what the future will bring to the electric car segment. Let’s take a brief look at some of James’ and Nigel’s notable takeaways. It’s important to point out that the test car is the loaded SE trim.

PROS

Excellent range

Easily maneuverable

Comfortable leather seats

Excellent safety features

Rear passenger room is sufficient

Spacious cargo area

Sport Mode is almost too peppy at times

Impressive one-pedal driving

CONS

Interior could be higher quality

Rear visibility can be obstructed by pillar

In the end, Nigel says that after 5,000 miles, the Kona Electric is the best car he’s ever owned. For more details, watch the video. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via James and Kate on YouTube: Hyundai Kona Electric — It’s Amazing!!! There was once only one EV that brought luxury, power and long range travel to consumers, but thats slowly changing. This, the new Hyundai Kona does all of this but at less than half the price of the cheapest Model S available. I take ride with owner and Youtube Vlogger, Nigel, as he shows me just how good this latest EV to market really is, you won’t be disappointed. Here’s a link to Nigel’s excellent channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5X6…

HYUNDAI KONA

Geneva

20 photos

New York