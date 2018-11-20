Most Housing In U.S. Has A Garage Or Carport To Potentially Charge An EV
It’s getting better in the case of new housing
The 2017 American Housing Survey reveals that about two-thirds (66%) of all occupied housing units in the U.S. had a garage or carport. That’s good news as a lot of consumers who are willing to use plug-in cars will have an easy opportunity to charge at home (often there is access to electricity).
Current plug-in electric car market share in the U.S. is just about 2% (2018).
The situation is improving as newer housing has a higher share of garage or carport:
- 2-5 years old: 72%
- less than 2 years old: 74%
The share varies depending on region too.
“The West and Midwest regions of the country had a greater percentage of housing with garages or carports, each with 75% or greater. For rental housing units, only 39% had a garage/carport, as compared to 81% for housing units that are owned by the residents.”
“Note: A housing unit is a house, apartment, group of rooms, or single room occupied or intended for occupancy as separate living quarters.
Source: U.S. Bureau of the Census, 2017 American Housing Survey, AHS Table Creator, Accessed September 23, 2018.”
Source: energy.gov
Categories: Charging
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Most Housing In U.S. Has A Garage Or Carport To Potentially Charge An EV"
I have neither garage nor carport. I have a level 2 charging dock that I use rain, snow or sunshine. Have to brush the snow & rain off the car’s outlet cover before and after charging and sometimes have to connect or disconnect in the pouring rain while standing in a puddle. Haven’t been electrocuted yet!
The one advantage of electricity as an energy source is that there aren’t too many parking spots where there isn’t an existing electric line within 50 feet. It most likely is only 120V, but the basic infrastructure is already there to provide at least minimal charging.
Whether this is even a necessary consideration once the typical battery size gets to be >60 kWh and there is a decent fast charging infrastructure is another matter.
Somewhat incomplete analysis. What percentage of the car buying population rents vs owns would help to understand the picture. Younger people, I think, tend to live in rental accommodations, yet may be more interested in EV ownership. Same for poorer people, who could most use the lower operating and maintenance cost associated with EV ownership. Further, with rentals, installation of a charger is largely dependent on the landlords willingness. Lots of room for better understanding.
Still “a carport for every family and a charger in every carport “ would be a pretty good campaign slogan.